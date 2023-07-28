Dylan Gibbons a winner regardless of premiership, says Kris Lees

Newcastle's Dylan Gibbons will finish with more winners in a Sydney apprentices' premiership than all of the champions since Muswellbrook legend Wayne Harris claimed his hat-trick of titles in 1980-81 with 89.
And it still might not be enough to win a premiership of his own on Saturday at Randwick.
Gibbons sits on 72 winners in his first full season of Sydney racing but trails Godolphin's Zac Lloyd by three heading to the finale.
The odds are with Lloyd, who has a full book of 10 rides and four well-fancied runners. Gibbons has seven, with two near the top of their respective markets.
Gibbons' boss, top Newcastle trainer Kris Lees, has helped him target the premiership and said the hoop had "done a wonderful job regardless".
"We were always thinking about it," Lees said.
"And if you said he'd ride 70 winners, you would have taken the $1.01 that he'd win the premiership, but it's just how things have fallen.
"Winning a premiership would be great, but it's not going to define his career. To think he's going to run second or third in the Sydney jockeys' premiership alone, with 70-odd winners, it's an amazing feat for his first full year in Sydney."
Lees hopes to help Gibbons' last-ditch shot at the title with Endorphins in race four, an 1800m benchmark 78 for fillies and mares. Gibbons took her to a fast-finishing, half-length third at Warwick Farm over 1600m last start.
"She's up to a Saturday grade race but they rarely run mares' races over distance, so we'll take advantage of it," Lees said.
"It gets in with no weight on its back and she's more suited now over a bit of ground, so she gets a few ticks, but it's a typical mares' race. It's open, with a lot of chances."
Lloyd rides top hope Decadent Tale for Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer in the race. Gibbons also rides Estriella, Philipsburg, Mahagoni, Deepour, King Of The Castle and Excelladus on the program.
Lees was proud of Gibbons' achievements this campaign, which include winning his first group 1, aboard Explosive Jack in the Sydney Cup. Gibbons has outridden his claim but has another season to go as an apprentice.
"It takes a bit of sacrifice, and he's content doing it," he said of Gibbons' assault on the city title from Newcastle.
"It's happened before. [Newcastle's] Digger [McLellan] won the [1992-92] premiership, and Wayne Harris from Muswellbrook, but the roads are so easy to travel now and I think he likes the lifestyle there.
"I feel there's going to be opportunities for him in the future to base himself elsewhere, if he so desires."
At Newcastle on Saturday, all eyes will be on local hoop Aaron Bullock as he strives for the Australian premiership. Bullock had five winners at Tamworth on Friday to go to 199.5 for the season, now in front of Queensland's James Orman (199), who had two victories at Ipswich.
Bullock has six rides at Newcastle, where jockey Keagan Latham and trainer Matthew Smith have that premierships all but won.
Latham has 20 wins, four ahead of nearest rival Jean Van Overmeire, at Newcastle. Smith (17) is well clear of next-best Nathan Doyle (12).
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.