Systemic problems in mental health care need attention

July 31 2023 - 9:30am
Emma Haining at home in Mayfield. She went to the Mater for help with an acute mental health episode and was turned away. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
It is hard not to stand in awe of Mayfield's Emma Haining and Booragul's Mitchell Patterson. Both have been through dark days, and their stories show they struggled to receive the help they required at those low ebbs. Yet both are turning those experiences towards the greater good, in hoping they might show gaps in a strained health system. It is concerning to wonder about others who may have faced similar situations without their fortitude.

