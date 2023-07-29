Knights NRLW coach Ronald Griffiths signed five-eighth Caitlin Moran believing she could return to heights of the women's game.
A former Australian playmaker, Moran suffered a serious knee injury a month out from the inaugural NRLW competition in 2018.
Less than a year earlier, she had helped Australia win the 2017 World Cup and was then signed by the Broncos as a marquee recruit.
But her injury ultimately sidelined her for three years, and by then, her NRLW opportunity had evaporated.
She got a trade as a plumber during her time out, and eventually returned to the game in Queensland's state competition.
"I think her passion had waned a little bit," Griffiths said.
"Probably football was the furthest thing from her mind ... but when we brought her down here, we did a lot of background in terms of ... what she wanted to achieve and if she was coming back home, what she could bring to our club and could she fit the mold of our values and what we were looking for. And she's certainly done that.
"So her passion was still there, and we were able to harness that."
A Muswellbrook product, Moran joined the Knights ahead of their 2022 campaign, playing a utility role in the club's premiership triumph.
But this season, she earned first crack in the No.6 jersey vacated by Kirra Dibb, who joined the Cowboys.
"Exponential," Griffiths said of Moran's improvement.
"Last year ... it was a four-week pre-season and there were times when we thought she was going to fall off the cliff, it was so hard for her.
"This pre-season it was longer and she got through it OK.
"The numbers she ticked off on the weekend ... from a fitness perspective were great, but her football, her ad-lib football was second to none."
Jesse Southwell is Newcastle's dominant half, recording 53 touches and 12 kicks compared to Moran's 19 and three, respectively, in the 32-16 win over the Dragons last week.
But Moran looked just as dangerous with the ball, and had a hand in two tries.
"When she came back, we could probably tell that, in terms of her strength and conditioning, that she hadn't been in a system as rigorous as ours," Griffiths said.
"It's taken 12 months for her to keep building her body and keep developing her game.
"We're starting to see some of the results of that now."
Asked whether the addition of playmakers Georgia Roache and Jayde Herdegen had spurred Moran on, Griffiths said it was more a case of the 26-year-old's own progression.
"We brought her home with a specific plan and said: 'In three years time if you stick at it, why can't you play Origin?'," he said.
"It's taken her 12 months to realise some of that form.
"The hard work is now paying off for her."
Newcastle face the Cowboys at Belmore Sports Ground from 12pm on Sunday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
