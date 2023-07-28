Newcastle Herald
David John Greentree, accused of raping a woman in Islington in 2021, allowed to withdraw his guilty plea in court

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 28 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Newcastle courthouse. File picture
A man who admitted to raping a woman in a random attack in Islington has been allowed to change his plea and will face a trial, after a court finding that he had not been given his required medication while in custody the day he pleaded guilty.

