Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Basketball: Defence key as Falcons take on Shyla Heal-led Comets

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Curtain drives to the basket for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Abi Curtain drives to the basket for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
US import Nicole Munger takes the ball to the ring for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer
US import Nicole Munger takes the ball to the ring for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE Falcons women's coach Marty McLean will rotate a host of players on Australian Opals star Shyla Heal but the main focus will be "taking care" of the rest of the Sydney Comets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.