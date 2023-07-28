NEWCASTLE Falcons women's coach Marty McLean will rotate a host of players on Australian Opals star Shyla Heal but the main focus will be "taking care" of the rest of the Sydney Comets.
The Falcons host the Comets in the first round of the NBL1 East play-offs at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night, tipping off at 6pm.
The Falcons, who finished second on the ladder with a 19-3 win-loss record, have beaten the Comets (13-9) in both encounters this season.
After missing a month away on Opals duty, Heal dropped 30 points and played all 45 minutes in a 101-95 win in overtime against Albury last Friday, which sealed the Comets a place in the finals.
In a 86-70 defeat to the Falcons in Newcastle on April 29, Heal top-scored with 28 points but made just one of eight from long range.
She was away with the Opals and missed the 71-50 loss in Sydney.
"It is more of a team defensive effort," McLean said. "They will put a fair bit of screening action in and Shyla will look to turn the corner. She can also bounce out an hit the three.
"We will use a mix of quick people or longer people to guard her. Then, off the ball, have players ready to help if she turns the corner.
"Sometimes players like Shyla will get her points. You have to make sure you take care of everyone else. We are pretty proud of our defensive record. We just have to lock in as a group."
At the other end, the Falcons found their range in a 79-63 win over Bankstown last round.
Mykea Gray (24 points) Nicole Munger (20), Hannah Chicken (12) and Abi Curtain (10) posted double figures.
"Our focus was to get our feet in the paint and score a lot more at the rim, which we did," McLean said.
Meanwhile, Falcons men's coach Peter Astley hopes to turn their road battle against minor premiers the Centre Of Excellence (CoE) in Canberra into a dog fight.
The CoE boast some of the best young players in the country, headed by Alex Toohey and Ben Henshall, and finished two wins clear at the top of the table at 20-2.
The Falcons were among four teams with a 14-8 win-loss record.
They boasted the best percentage at 109.2 but the order was determined by head to head results, relegating the Falcons to eighth.
On percentages the Falcons would have finished fifth and had to play fourth-placed Norths.
Instead, they travel to Canberra.
"It's frustrating but that is the position we are in," Astley said. "To win the whole thing, you have to be able to beat everybody. We are starting with the CoE.
"They are tough. They are athletic, they run the floor and are very deep.
"We have been one of the best defensive teams all year. We have worked on some stuff defensive;y.
"If we can keep them to around the 80-point mark, then we can get them. If we want to run up and down with them and show boat with them, we might score 90 points but they might score 120.
"We are not really a 100-point team, we are a 75-to-85 point team. If we get them there, then it is a dog fight. We reckon we have a good chance in a dogfight."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
