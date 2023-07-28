Newcastle Herald
Newcastle's second off-leash dog park opens at Maryland Drive Reserve

July 28 2023 - 4:00pm
City of Newcaslte Cr Liz Adamczyk, deputy mayor Declan Clausen, mayor Nuatali Nelems (Mayor), project manager Matthew Playdon, staff member Jack Hawthorne and Cr Deahnna Richardson at the opening of Newcastle's second fully fenced off-leash dog park at Maryland. Picture by Peter Lorimer
NEWCASTLE'S western suburbs have officially welcomed the city's second fully-fenced dog park, offering four-legged friends even more space to safely enjoy.

Local News

