A big, bulk-carrier ship with giant mechanical sails departed from the Dyke Point's number four berth at 2pm on Friday.
The vessel, TR Lady made its departure for Tarragona, Spain.
The ship is fitted with three Anemoi rotor sails, which a Port of Newcastle spokesperson said they had seen vessels equipped with before.
Rotor sails are a proven energy-saving technology for the shipping industry, harnessing the wind to provide auxiliary propulsion to vessels, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
"The Port has seen vessels with mechanical sails previously designed to reduce fuel consumption, with the arrival of the Shofu Maru in 2022," the spokesperson said.
Mitsui O.S.K. Line's Shofu Maru arrived in Newcastle last year on October 24 on its maiden voyage, 17 days after leaving Japan.
It was the first vessel to use a patented hard sail technology known as "Wind Challenger".
IN THE NEWS
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.