A GIRL, 16, who was arrested at Muswellbrook and charged with murder over the death of Ashley Mundy at Tregear in Sydney's West last month has been granted conditional bail.
The girl, who cannot be identified because of her age, appeared in Broadmeadow Children's Court on Friday after she was arrested a day earlier and charged with murder.
The girl did not enter a plea on Friday but made a successful application for bail and the matter was adjourned to Parramatta Children's Court on August 18.
Police and emergency services were called to Mr Mundy's home in Ellsworth Drive at Tregear about 10.30pm on June 10 this year after the 32-year-old was found unresponsive in a bedroom.
Paramedics were unable to revive Mr Mundy and police established a crime scene before forming Strike Force Armine to investigate his death.
Police allege Mr Mundy had made inappropriate comments about a young girl at the home before being injured during an altercation.
Initially, police charged only 18-year-old Dylan Aldred, who had been living at the home, with murdering Mr Mundy.
Another man, Dylan Thompson, 19, and the 16-year-old girl were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and granted bail. But earlier this month Mr Thompson went to Toukley police station and had his charges upgraded to murder. He was subsequently refused bail.
On Thursday and following further inquiries, investigators went to Muswellbrook and arrested the 16-year-old girl.
She was taken to Muswellbrook police station where she also had her charges upgraded to murder.
Investigations under Strike Force Armine are ongoing.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
