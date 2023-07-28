Newcastle Herald
Girl, 16, arrested at Muswellbrook over Sydney murder of Ashley Mundy

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 28 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 4:00pm
Ashley Mundy was found dead in his home at Tregear on June 10.
A GIRL, 16, who was arrested at Muswellbrook and charged with murder over the death of Ashley Mundy at Tregear in Sydney's West last month has been granted conditional bail.

