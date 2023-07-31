Australia' impending nuclear future fails workers

But the establishment of a military base and the building of nuclear reactors will hog our resources, threatening this vital project and many others. We're wasting eye-watering figures of precious dollars on unnecessary, economically illogical projects that take away our focus, hindering emerging industries and opportunities. According to the Hunter Jobs Alliance, an effective and just transition will cost $650 million over the next decade. Yet the cost of acquiring and homing nuclear submarines will cost up to half a trillion dollars, and building nuclear power plants will cost thousands of dollars more per kilowatt of electricity capacity compared to clean, renewable energy.