Mel Elder looks to go one better with Man From Braavos in final

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder believes Man From Braavos can go one better in a final, whether he leads or not, when he contests the Winter Championship decider at Menangle on Saturday night.
Man From Braavos was a surprise easy leader from gate six in his heat last week before going down by a head on the line to Triple Four.
The runner-up effort gave Man From Braavos a spot in the $30,600 final, where driver Joe Taaffe has gate four.
Man From Braavos was beaten by a similar margin when second to Metallica Man in the $100,000 Hunter Championship Final in May at Newcastle after racing outside the lead.
Elder was unsure of the tactics this week but said Man From Braavos was versatile.
"It was a good run last week and a bit of a change in plans to go forward, at the last minute," Elder said.
"But Joe said he was feeling it at the time so he went forward, but there's a bit of speed inside us this week so I'm not sure of the game plan yet.
"He should be thereabouts this week and he showed last week he can run the time, so hopefully he's one closer this time.
"He was really unlucky in the Hunter Championship final, he only just got beat by Metallica Man with a similar run.
"He's tough and he can do it both ways. He can burn early and still have that toughness at the end.
"It's good to see him in a nice race again and he's been a good horse for us, that's for sure."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
