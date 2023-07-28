Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Mel Elder looks to go one better with Man From Braavos in final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated July 28 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer Melanie Elder. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Trainer Melanie Elder. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder believes Man From Braavos can go one better in a final, whether he leads or not, when he contests the Winter Championship decider at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.