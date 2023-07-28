Are the Matildas a champion team?
We're set to find out on Monday night, when they face a must-win showdown with Olympic champions Canada in their final group game of the FIFA Women's World Cup in Melbourne.
Long-serving Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond, who produced a stand-out performance in a devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday, isn't worried.
The Newcastle 30-year-old overcame injury adversity to be at her fourth FIFA Women's World Cup, and first on home soil, and believes Australia can "get the job done".
The versatile midfielder told media: "It's in our DNA" to fight until the end, when questioned whether the Matildas could dig themselves out of the position they were in.
And, that position is not ideal.
The loss to the world No.40 ranked nation, following an opening 1-0 win over Republic of Ireland in Sydney on July 20, has Australia third in Group B.
Canada and Nigeria, who face Ireland in their final group game in Brisbane at the same time Australia play, both have four points after drawing their encounter 0-0. The two top teams in each group advance to the knock-out stages.
How will Tony Gustavsson, who came under intense scrutiny early in his tenure as Matildas coach and again when superstar Sam Kerr's much-talked about calf complaint was kept under wraps, approach the game?
What changes will he make?
Will he make changes?
He probably should.
It's a quick turnaround and there were some player performances that will be looked at closely.
Does he maintain faith in some of his most experienced players, the likes of Ellie Carpenter and Alanna Kennedy?
Does he turn to more of his World Cup debutantes - those he has spent the past two-and-a-half years blooding to future-proof the Matildas?
The likes of ball-of-energy fullback Charlotte Grant, combative defensive midfielder Clare Wheeler and the dynamic Alex Chidiac, who showed she was a game-breaker off the bench against Nigeria.
The Matildas' most-capped player of all time and reliable centre-back Clare Polkinghorne will be in the conversation for a starting spot.
Will Kerr play?
She has to, doesn't she? Even on one leg, the Chelsea striker is bound to do a fine job. We won't mind if she doesn't pull out a trademark backflip, we just want her out there.
We're unlikely to find out until Sunday if the Matildas' courageous captain will take the field.
The 29-year-old was in tears ahead Australia's tournament-opening 1-0 win against Ireland but looked in much better spirits as she posed for a selfie on the field with Grant before kick-off in Brisbane.
One thing is for sure, champion teams rise to the occasion.
If the Matildas want to progress to the knock-out stages, and press their claims for Cup glory, they will need a champion performance against Canada.
It's all there to play for.
In the aftermath of Thursday night's disaster, mostly sealed through a failure to nullify the world No.40-ranked nation's potent counter-attacks through the middle of the park and in Australia's final third, World Cup debutante Clare Hunt said: "This team thrives on having that pressure to win."
"Never say die" has been the Matildas mantra since booking their first ever appearance in the World Cup knock-out stages in China in 2007 with a series of last-gasp game-breaking moments.
The players believe it is in their DNA to scrap, fight, do whatever it takes to get the job done. And, at the end of the day, the result is what they and Gustavsson will be judged on.
Ugly or well-crafted, can they overcome adversity and intense pressure to beat Canada and keep alive their World Cup dreams?
We're about to find out.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
