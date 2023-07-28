A WOMAN'S bid to change her bail so she could work as a stablehand has been knocked back after the court heard she stood accused of a "brazen" daylight stabbing.
Kylie Anne Barker, of Woodberry, was flanked by a support person in Newcastle Local Court when her defence solicitor asked to vary her strict conditions to allow her to leave home unsupervised to go to work.
Prosecutor Danielle Creary said the Crown opposed the application.
Barker is accused of slashing a 39-year-old woman - who police allege was known to her - with a knife at a home on Segenhoe Street in Woodberry last year.
"The offending was incredibly brazen, it happened in daylight hours," Ms Creary said.
"There is ongoing animosity in that community, between a number of people, that apparently has not resolved."
She said the stablehand job Barker had apparently been offered would see her working irregular hours and going into the community unsupervised, which she argued posed a "very real risk".
Barker currently cannot leave home unless she's accompanied by certain people, among other bail restrictions.
"Those conditions ought not to be watered down now that the accused has been granted bail," Ms Creary said.
She argued Barker would be facing jail time if convicted of the charge of wounding a person with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
"It's a strong Crown case when Your Honour notes that police arrive soon after the offence. There is some fairly compelling medical evidence," Ms Creary told the court.
Barker's defence lawyer argued the risk to the alleged victim and to the community would not be increased by the variation to bail.
He said working would help Barker's rehabilitation.
Magistrate Janine Lacy said the curfew change sought was a "quite significant" variation to ask for.
She raised questions about the stablehand job offer, saying that an unsigned email indicated Barker's employment started on July 17, which couldn't be accurate due to her bail.
"It's not particularly persuasive in terms of employment," she said.
"The bail variation is refused."
Barker, then 37, was arrested after emergency services were called to the Woodberry address about 10am on August 15 last year after reports of a stabbing.
Police said 39-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds at the scene and was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
Barker has not been required to enter a plea, and the case was adjourned to next month.
