Bella Williams eyes more breakthroughs after national selection

Former Hunter ironwoman Bella Williams moved to Northcliffe in October last year in a bid to take the next step in her competitive career after narrow misses.
And after ticking off one goal - a place in the open Australian surf lifesaving team, the 20-year-old is zeroing in on a full-time spot on the national series this summer.
Williams was last week announced in the Australian team to compete at the International Surf Rescue Championships at South Padre Island, Texas, USA in September.
She is part of a 12-member squad for the event, which will be her national team debut after missing out twice in recent years.
"I was selected to go to Italy in 2020 but COVID cancelled that. That would have been my youth team debut," Williams said.
"I was eligible last year for the open team to go to Italy for worlds but I didn't make the cut. I was in the squad but didn't make the cut.
"This year I made it, which is great, and that means my name is higher up for the worlds campaign next year here on the Gold Coast."
The message about her selection came at a special time for Williams.
"I was in Uluru travelling with my family," she said.
"We didn't have much reception in certain areas and we got back from a hike, and we must have been high enough to get some reception on the walk.
"I sat in the car to leave and got my phone out of my pocket, and I've gone, 'oh God'.
"It was fantastic that my family were there with me at that moment. It was very special. It was great to share it with them and it was quite surreal, because it's always been on my goals board and in my mind.
"It's the pinnacle to represent your country in your sport. It's an honour, whether it's your 10th or first time. I'm really looking forward to it."
Williams moved away from her family and home club Belmont-Swansea to join the powerful Northcliffe squad in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.
She deferred university studies to work at the Northcliffe Surf Club while focusing on her training.
The shift came after she spoke with Northcliffe coaches while competing in last year's Coolangatta Gold shortcourse race. Two weeks later, the move was complete.
Williams, who has had limited wildcard chances on the national Nurtri-Grain ironwoman series the past two summers, hopes a full pre-season with the club will lead more breakthroughs in 2023-24.
"Unfortunately I was one spot off the Nutri-Grain series again, and I've done that three years in a row, one spot off," she said of last summer.
"I think that made me go, 'OK, I'm so close, I need to really decide'. I know if I can break into it, I could be a force.
"It was a fantastic experience [last summer], especially against the best in the sport.
"You never say no to those opportunities so that was a highlight, but I think state and Aussies was an eye-opener to what I could possibly do in the sport
"I was the youngest in the field at because it was my first year of opens and to come away with three top-six finishes in my individuals and a handful of teams medals, it was like, I want to dig in more next season and see.
"It gives you that bit more confidence for this pre-season and I guess the cherry on top is making this Australian team."
Fourth in the ironwoman final at Aussies in March, Williams said the intensity and frequency of her training had increased at Northcliffe.
"Realistically, I'm in the right place to do all of these things," she said.
"I'm still young. I'm training with the likes of Harriet Brown, who's 34 this year, so I just still feel like I'm very much a kid in their squad and I'm sponging off them every moment I get and I'm learning so much from their experience, and that's the best way to do it."
In other selection news, Cooks Hill's Charlie Walker will compete for NSW at the National and Interstate Pool Rescue Championships at Southport Aquatic Centre on the Gold Coast this weekend.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
