SOUTHS coach Glenn Bisson knows crunch time has arrived for Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League and any potential road to the finals will now be minus Lukas Gremm.
The Lions (12) sit two points outside the men's top four with five rounds remaining in the regular season and striker Gremm departing to play in Europe.
Softening the blow somewhat for Souths, Aussie under-21 representative Nathan Czinner is poised to return from injury against Wests at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (NIHC) on Sunday (3pm).
"The last few weeks I've had him [Gremm] at AM [attacking midfield] so Nathan [Czinner] will just slot in there. I've still got Ben [Hanlan] and Seb [Rollings] in the forward line and Luke Witchard is now back up in ones," Bisson said.
In terms of catching nearest rivals Maitland and Wests (14 points) on the run home, Bisson says "we need to get points from at least three, hopefully four, of our last five games starting from this weekend".
Wests have lost Noah Abell (Canada), Jacob Searle (injury) and Jock Evans (holiday) for round 16.
Norths (29) can sew up the minor premiership against wooden spooners Tigers (1) at NIHC on Sunday while Maitland visit second-ranked Gosford (20) having dropped last week's catch-up game 2-1 against the same opponents. Both fixtures start at 12pm.
Women's competition pauses again this weekend but Regals are approaching back-to-back matches, Oxfords on Monday and Tigers on Tuesday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
