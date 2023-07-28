HAMILTON captain Hamish McKie wasn't born the last time the Hawks failed to feature in the Hunter Rugby Union finals series.
Hamilton have been a powerhouse for more than two decades.
Since 2010, the Hawks have featured in every grand final bar 2014. They won an unprecedented five straight premierships from 2015.
After two Hunter Rugby seasons halted by COVID-19, Merewether ended their reign last season, winning the decider 19-7.
You have to go back to 1999 when Hamilton were last among the also rans.
However, with two rounds remaining the Hawks' season is on life support.
They are in fifth place on 30 points, five points behind Wanderers (35).
To climb into the top four, they need to win their last two matches against third-placed University (39) today and Merewether next Saturday and hope other results go their way.
"We have to win the games by as many as we can and keep the opposition to a little as we can," said McKie, who made his first-grade debut in 2018 and took over the captaincy this season.
"I have never pulled up stumps before September. It hurts. Especially taking over captaincy.
"We still believe we are a red-hot chance. We need things to go our way, but I don't think anyone doubts that we can win both games."
Hamilton have been hampered by injuries and players being unavailable.
"It's Friday and I am still not sure of what the final team will be tomorrow," McKie said. "Unfortunately, there has been a lot of playing it by ear. We name a team on a Tuesday and normally it chops and changes five times by Saturday."
On paper, the Hawks are close to full strength for Saturday.
Angus Brown returns at outside centre, Chris Ale comes in at hooker and English Sam Townsley has been promoted from second grade. Steve Lamont (hamstring) and Ranieri Petersen (back) remain sidelined.
The Students beat Hamilton 34-16 in round three before a 31-all draw in round nine.
"Uni is the only team we haven't beaten this year," McKie said. "At a minimum, come season end, to be able to hang our hat on the fact that we could beat anyone on our day and did. Whether we make finals or not, that is something we can be proud of."
The Hawks aren't the only team with plenty to play for.
University, who welcome back Dylan Heins at No.8, will seal a semi-final place with a win.
It's a similar scenario for Wanderers, who will confirm their position in the four with a win over last-placed Southern Beaches at No.2 Sportsground.
A win for Maitland over Merewether at Marcellin Park will earn the Blacks their first minor premiership since 1999.
Merewether are coming off a 34-29 loss to University - the Greens fourth loss in five rounds.
Will Frost takes over from Toby Wait at fly-half and former NSW Country prop Dave Puchert has been named in the second row.
"It's not panic stations," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "It is just disappointing that we are losing these [close ones].
"We scored the same number of tries as University and they got us with a couple of penalty goals.
"It is just execution and timing. A few of the boys have been away for a long period. Their timing wasn't right time."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
