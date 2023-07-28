Mark Hope does it for the love of the game.
At 65, he is still playing Australian rules.
On Saturday, he will play his 200th game of AFL Masters football.
He's been involved with the Hunter Masters for 21 years, joining in its inaugural year.
"I keep playing because I love footy, I grew up with it and it's in my blood, I suppose," Hope said, ahead of today's match at No.1 Sportsground.
"I love running around on the field, the camaraderie, hanging around all the other people.
"We've got some great friends who we've made through the Hunter Masters and my involvement with Newcastle City."
Hope, who first moved to Newcastle for work in the Air Force, which he served in for 25 years, grew up in Melbourne where his love of the sport started.
He began playing for Newcastle City in 1991.
After giving the game away at 34, he returned at 46 to give Masters a go. He has since represented NSW and been named an All-Australian multiple times.
With a couple of other Hunter Masters members still playing in their 70s, Hope is planning to continue for a few more years yet.
"They're my role models," he said.
"The Masters club, you start at 35 and we've got guys through to 76.
"Our motto is footy for fun. We play every couple of weeks.
"We just turn up, have got a couple of sets of jumpers and run out and have a game against each other.
"We don't keep score, just enjoy each other's company and try and relive our youth."
Hope will play alongside 40-year-old son Daniel in his milestone match.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
