Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

How many wins will the Newcastle Knights need to reach the finals?

By Robert Dillon
July 28 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Adam O'Brien. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien has done the maths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.