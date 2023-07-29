Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights sign Samoan international Fa'amanu Brown to complete top-30 NRL roster for 2023

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 29 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:00am
The Newcastle Knights have signed former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Fa'amanu Brown to complete their top-30 NRL roster for 2023.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

