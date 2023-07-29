The Newcastle Knights have signed former Canterbury Bulldogs forward Fa'amanu Brown to complete their top-30 NRL roster for 2023.
The club formally announced Brown's addition on Saturday morning, after the Newcastle Herald earlier reported the 28-year-old's recruitment.
A Samoan international, Brown has mostly played lock or hooker in his career also spanning Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers and Featherstone in England.
He moves to the Hunter after being granted a release by the Bulldogs, and fills what was the last remaining spot on Newcastle's top-30 roster.
An experienced campaigner with 54 NRL games to his name, along with 85 in NSW Cup, Brown provides depth across a number of positions heading into the final six games of the regular season.
It is not yet clear if the Knights have Brown, who represented Samoa at last year's World Cup, in their plans beyond this season.
His addition comes after Knights director of football Peter Parr had a much-publicised meeting with Canterbury general manager Phil Gould in a New Lambton cafe in June.
Parr said at the time the meeting was a "catch up" between old friends, but later clarified the pair discussed junior development pathways.
Newcastle face the Raiders in Canberra at 3pm on Saturday.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
