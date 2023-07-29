Warners Bay teenager killed in alleged hit and run

A Warners Bay teenager has died and a man is facing charges of dangerous driving after an alleged hit-and-run at Lake Macquarie.
The boy, who has yet to be formally identified, was found unresponsive down an embankment, police confirmed on Saturday morning. An electric scooter was found nearby.
Tragically, he died at the scene.
Hunter Crash Investigation officers combed the crime scene on Macquarie Road about 800 metres north of the Medcalf Street intersection and, a short time later, arrested a 21-year-old man at a Maryland home.
He was taken to Belmont Police Station and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, and faces three other charges relating to the manner of driving.
Initial reports indicate that the crash happened about 5.30pm on Friday evening. Police were called to the scene just after midnight.
The driver was granted conditional bail and has had his license suspended, police said. He is expected to appear at Belmont Local Court on Wednesday, September 13.
The details of this report are developing. It may be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
