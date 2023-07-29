Newcastle Herald
Warners Bay teenager killed in alleged hit and run crash on Macquarie Road at Lake Macquarie

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
Updated July 29 2023 - 11:19am, first published 10:39am
A Warners Bay teenager has died and a man is facing charges of dangerous driving after an alleged hit-and-run at Lake Macquarie.

