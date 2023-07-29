Matildas captain and leading scorer Sam Kerr has confirmed she will be available to play in Australia's must-win World Cup match against Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.
The 29-year-old Chelsea superstar confirmed the news in Brisbane on Saturday afternoon when she spoke publicly for the first time since news broke of her calf complaint.
Kerr is Australia's all-time leading scorer with 63 goals and has been sorely missed in the Matildas' opening two games of the World Cup - a 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney on July 20 and a devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night.
"I'm definitely going to be available," Kerr told media in Brisbane on Saturday.
"I feel good, the plan has always been the same, miss the first two games and then reassess.
"I was out on the pitch today, [I'm] as good as I can be.
"I would love to tell you guys everything but ... that's a massive thing that the opposition wants to know as well.
"It's going to go down to the wire."
The Matildas need to win their final group game against the Olympic champions to progress to the Cup's knock-out phase.
Australia have three points while Canada and Nigeria, who drew 0-0 in their game, are both on four points. Nigeria play Ireland in Brisbane on Monday at the same time the Matildas take on Canada.
The top two teams in each group progress to the round of 16.
Kerr's inclusion will be a huge boost for the Matildas, who created plenty of goalscoring opportunities against Nigeria but could only find one goal through Emily van Egmond.
How long the Australian skipper will be able to play for though is not yet known.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
