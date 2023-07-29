Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Matildas captain Sam Kerr set to play against Canada in Melbourne: Women's World Cup

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 29 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Matildas captain and leading scorer Sam Kerr has confirmed she will be available to play in Australia's must-win World Cup match against Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.