The Newcastle Knights have claimed a fourth consecutive victory to continue their last-season charge towards the NRL's top eight, defeating the Raiders 28-6 in Canberra on Saturday.
After an inspiring upset over Melbourne last week and big wins over lowly Wests Tigers and Canterbury before that, the Knights showed no signs of slowing down at GIO Stadium and dominated a Raiders outfit that were fairly poor in front of their fans at home.
Newcastle scored three unanswered tries in the opening 40 minutes and had their fourth a minute into the second half to take a 26-0 lead.
Canberra got on the scoreboard 10 minutes later, but the Knights were on a mission in the nation's capital to keep their finals hopes alive.
They were spirited throughout the contest and produced some desperate defence to ensure they walked away with two competition points.
Placed 10th prior to the match, three points adrift the top eight, the victory edged Newcastle closer to the sides running sixth to eighth - the Sharks, Rabbitohs and Cowboys - who are all on 26 points.
Newcastle are now on 25 and have moved to ninth position.
With five games remaining, the Knights will likely need at least four wins to sneak into the finals but head into their next match against the Dolphins in Perth full of confidence after knocking off the fifth-placed Raiders on the road.
Ponga, who was brilliant with the boot kicking six from six, scored the opening try after Lachlan Fitzgibbon burst through a gap in the sixth minute. The back-rower ran 30-odd metres and passed to his skipper before hitting the deck.
Ponga celebrated by sitting on a crouching Bradman Best and pretending to be in a barber's chair. Greg Marzhew had the clippers.
Six minutes later, Canberra gifted Newcastle two points by failing to kick a goal-line drop out in the allocated time. The penalty allowed Ponga to kick a penalty goal from right in front.
Typifying Newcastle's effort, as Canberra were coming out of their own end hooker Phoenix Crossland sprinted for a loose ball to gain a valuable turnover midway through the half.
It allowed Ponga to set Marzhew up for Newcastle's second try a few plays later on the left edge, the Knights taking a 14-0 lead following Ponga's sideline conversion.
Both sides made multiple errors towards the back end of the first half, but it was Newcastle who were able to take advantage of the possession with Dominic Young barging over the try-line in the 32nd minute.
Newcastle produced some steely defence to keep the Raiders out in the minutes before half-time, and carried their 20-0 lead into the break.
Tyson Gamble finished off a break Dane Gagai made just a minute into the second stanza to help the Knights extend their lead to 26-0.
The Raiders finally cracked Newcastle when winger Jordan Rapana scored off a sweeping right-side play after 52 minutes.
The Knights were dealt a scare when Ponga hit the deck - taken out attempting to catch a high ball - but the fullback quickly got to his feet.
The penalty allowed Newcastle to push up-field and they were awarded another penalty at the other end when Canberra halfback Jamal Fogarty stripped the ball from Fitzgibbon.
Ponga kicked a penalty goal to push his side's advantage out to 28-6.
He was sent of a head-injury assessment five minutes later after copping an accidental knee to the head but returned in the 73rd minute.
Young went close to equalling Newcastle's season try-scoring record but was denied a try late in the game after video replays showed his right foot had gone centimetres outside the field of play.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
