Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights shave gap to top eight with 28-6 victory over Raiders at GIO Stadium in Canberra

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 29 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Newcastle Knights have claimed a fourth consecutive victory to continue their last-season charge towards the NRL's top eight, defeating the Raiders 28-6 in Canberra on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.