Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Myers Park $1.25 million upgrade at Newcastle officially opened

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated July 29 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow Magic and Newcastle Suns cut the ribbon on the Myers Park $1.25 million upgrade on Saturday, July 29. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Broadmeadow Magic and Newcastle Suns cut the ribbon on the Myers Park $1.25 million upgrade on Saturday, July 29. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The million-dollar redevelopment of Myers Park at Broadmeadow, which was officially opened on Saturday afternoon, is a testament to community collaboration.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.