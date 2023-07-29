University of Newcastle seized the outright lead in Newcastle championship netball as Souths fell to West Leagues Balance in round 11 at National Park on Saturday.
Four-time defending champions West welcomed the return of last year's grand final MVP Sammie Chicken as they edged Lions 45-40 in a see-sawing exchange while University accounted for Kotara South 69-25.
University improved to 32 points, two clear of Souths (30), while third-placed West (28) closed the gap on Lions with three rounds to play.
Souths, who were missing evergreen centre Narelle Eather due to oztag commitments in Ireland, took an 11-9 lead into the first break.
The score was locked at 22-22 by half-time then West made the most of won ball in the third quarter to hold a 34-31 advantage heading into the final period.
West coach Tracey Baggs credited half-time changes to turning the game in their favour.
"I brought on one of my under-23s players at wing defence, Ella Smith, and she turned over critical ball," Baggs said.
"She plays Hunter Metro and she made the difference in that position."
Chicken, who produced a player of the match performance as West defeated University in last year's grand final 51-38 and has become available after her NSW Premier League commitments with Central Coast ended, played goal defence.
Although it was not the result Souths wanted, coach Tracey van Dal took more out of the game than she felt she lost.
"We always knew Narelle was away today so we used the opportunity to explore different combinations, which I've dabbled in a bit throughout the year," van Dal said post-match.
"It was a good opportunity to test our strength and versatility. I made wholesale changes at half-time ... and I was pleased that any seven that were on, at any given time of the game, there was only a couple of goals in the quarterly score.
"So, it really did show our depth, especially without our stalwart there. It was exactly what I wanted to see leading into finals."
Fourth-placed Nova Thunder (26) were 50-28 winners against Waratah Cats, who had broken through for their first ever championship win one week earlier.
Junction Stella beat BNC Whanau 52-43 in an arm wrestle. BNC led 14-11 at quarter-time, Junction were ahead 28-26 at half-time and the score was 37-37 with one period remaining.
Round 11 results:
West Leagues Balance defeated Souths 45-40. Q1: Souths led 11-9; Q2: 22-22; Q3: West led 34-31.
Nova Thunder beat Waratah Cats 50-28. Q1: Nova led 17-6; Q2: Nova led 28-14; Q3: Nova led 37-24.
University of Newcastle defeated Kotara South 69-25. Q1: University led 18-6; Q2: University led 39-10; Q3: University led 58-20.
Junction Stella beat BNC Whanau 52-43. Q1: BNC led 14-11; Q2: Junction led 28-26; Q3: 37-37.
Points: University 32, Souths 30, West 28, Nova 26, Junction 20, BNC 18, Kotara South 16, Waratah 14.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
