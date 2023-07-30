Coach Matt Ellis wanted the Hunter Wildfires to return to their winning ways with Jack Scott Cup finals looming large, and that is exactly what they did in a 63-7 demolition of West Harbour on Saturday.
The win at Concord Oval in the penultimate round of Sydney women's premier rugby union ensured Hunter, who were coming off back-to-back losses to Sydney Uni Blue and Gordon, stayed third as they eye fourth-placed Easts in round 14.
The Wildfires led from the outset and Ellis was most pleased with how they went on with the game in the second half against the last-placed side.
"It was 15-0 and we still hadn't got out of first gear," Ellis said.
"We scored three tries but lacked a bit of intensity. They scored a try and I think that got us back on track a bit. Then, everything we asked at half-time, the girls went out and executed in the second half.
"That was probably the big thing out of it, how well we played in the second half. We didn't give them a chance.
"We kept the foot down. We played eyes-up footy. Pre or post contact we passed the ball really well and made some really good decisions."
Emma Bradford led the way with three tries.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
