Hunter Wildfires rout West Harbour with eye on finals in Jack Scott Cup: round 13

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
July 30 2023 - 10:30am
Emma Bradford crossed for a hat-trick of tries as the Wildfires overpowered West Harbour on Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Coach Matt Ellis wanted the Hunter Wildfires to return to their winning ways with Jack Scott Cup finals looming large, and that is exactly what they did in a 63-7 demolition of West Harbour on Saturday.

