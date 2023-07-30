THE Hunter Wildfires have secured a place in the Shute Shield finals for the first time in club history but will be without a key man in their push for a premiership.
Breakaway Donny Freeman flew to Perth on Sunday to start a 10-week contract with the Western Force that includes a tour to South Africa and could lead to a full-time Super Rugby deal.
Before departing, Freeman helped steer the Wildfires to a 31-26 triumph over West Harbour at Concord Oval on Saturday to confirm a place in the top-six play-offs.
The bonus-point win propelled the Wildfires to fourth on 55 points, six clear of seventh-placed Sydney University (49 points) with one round remaining.
Sixth spot remains up for grabs. Gordon (51 points) host the Students. The Two Blues (49 points) are also in contention and are at home to West Harbour.
The Wildfires returned to the Sydney competition in 2020 and have improved with each season.
After missing the finals by two-bonus points last season, they could jump to third with a win over Norths.
Though relieved to have "booked a place" coach Scott Coleman is not content.
"We are guaranteed a spot now. That is definitely one box ticked off," he said. "These boys have set themselves high goals. We want to get there and have a real go. We are not content yet. The job is not done."
Freeman has been instrumental in the Wildfires rise in the past two seasons.
The 22-year-old, who moved north from Easts, was the Wildfires' player of the year in 2022 and finished third in the Catchpole Medal.
The ball-winning No.7 continued that form until a syndesmosis injury in a 31-10 win over his former club on June 3 resulted in seven weeks on the sideline.
He returned off the bench in the 44-28 loss to Gordon and started against West Harbour.
"I couldn't be happier for him," Coleman said. "He has worked really hard for it.
"But it is bitter sweet. It will be a loss for us. But we just have to move on, front up and go again.
"We spoke about it in the sheds after the game. We sent him off a winner. That is what the club is about. We want guys to come here and chase their dreams."
Freeman was "solid and energetic" in a sea-sawing match at Concord Oval.
The Wildfires lost inside centre Ueta Tufuga to a strained hamstring in the warm-up, forcing a reshuffle. Ethan Morgan, after playing half a game in second grade, started at fullback and Nate De Thierry slotted in at 12.
The Pirates struck inside a minute when NSW Waratahs-bound Fijian winger Vuate Karawalevu burst down the short side.
The Wildfires forwards then took control with two tries to hooker Andrew Tuala from driving mauls for 14-7 after 10 minutes.
The hosts hit back through winger Callum Sirker before a penalty to De Thierry made it 17-14 at halftime.
Halfback Dion Spice regained the lead for the Pirates seven minutes after the break when he dummied and darted from the base of a ruck .
De Thierry latched on to an intercept and ran 40 metres then halfback Ryan Louwrens powered over from close range to open a 31-19 margin for the visitors with 20 minutes remaining.
Karawalevu intercepted a De Thierry pass and raced 60 metres to set up a tense finish.
"They attacked our line for the final eight minutes," Coleman said. "When we were on we were very good and when we were off, we were bad.
"Ryan was solid, Donny was good, Morgan Inness gave us great impact off the bench. Taufa Kinikini was excellent and got through 55 minutes. Bo Abra was really strong as well.
"It is definitely a relief going into next week, knowing we are there."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
