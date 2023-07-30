Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shortland death in custody sparks NSW Bar Association call for action on safer cells, Aboriginal incarceration rates

By Michael Parris and Aap
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shortland Correctional Centre. File picture
Shortland Correctional Centre. File picture

The NSW Bar Association has called on the NSW government to drastically cut the rate of Indigenous incarceration and make cells safer after the death of an Aboriginal man at Shortland Correctional Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.