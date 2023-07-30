Sam Kerr is back, but what role will she play against Canada?

Sam Kerr is back.
Now, with the weight of a nation squarely on her shoulders, Australia waits to see what role the Matildas' captain and superstar plays in their must-win clash with Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.
Australia need to beat the Olympic champions to keep alive their World Cup dreams after a devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday night left them third in Group B.
The tournament co-hosts breathed a huge sigh of relief on Saturday when Kerr, who sat out the Matildas' first two group games with a calf complaint, confirmed she would be "available".
Whether the Chelsea striker will be rushed back into the starting side or used off the bench remains unknown.
"I'm definitely going to be available but how we decide to use that is not to be given to the opposition," Kerr said.
Newcastle's Emily van Egmond played in an advanced role against Nigeria in the absence of Kerr and Mary Fowler (mild concussion) and produced a clinical finish to put the Matildas 1-0 up before things turned bad.
Van Egmond, a box-to-box midfielder and one of the Matildas' most-capped players, was a stand-out in Brisbane but may revert to a more defensive role as coach Tony Gustavsson addresses Australia's susceptibility on the counter-attack.
Adamstown junior Clare Wheeler, a combative No.6 at her first World Cup, has not yet been used but could also provide starch in the middle of the park if given a chance.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
