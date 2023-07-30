City of Newcastle has lodged plans to expand the Tighes Hill dog pound after its contract with the RSPCA expired.
The council has submitted a development application to install purpose-designed shipping containers to house 12 dogs at the Elizabeth Street site.
"Due to the potential future relocation of these services to an alternate site, portable containers are being used to meet this need," the application says.
Council records show the RSPCA's two-year, $564,000 contract with City of Newcastle expired on June 29.
The council estimates the shipping-container kennels will cost $275,000 to install and operate for about three years.
"City of Newcastle have historically contracted its responsibilities under Part 7 of the Companion Animals Act to the RSCPA," the application says.
"As this contract has expired, City of Newcastle are now required to increase its number of internally managed kennels to meet its obligation under the act."
The application says the council has used the site, bounded by Elizabeth Street, Hannell Street and Throsby Creek, as a dog pound for 18 years.
The development application says the four shipping containers will replace existing kennels in a building on the site which are "no longer suitable and do not comply with relevant standards".
"It is intended to establish new kennels off-site, however, until this occurs the proposed development is required to allow for continued operation by Council," the application says.
IN THE NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.