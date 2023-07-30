NORTHSTARS coach Kevin Noble has issued a "soul searching" challenge following Saturday's heavy loss to defending champions and conference leaders Canberra in Newcastle.
The hosts went down 6-2, marking a third defeat at the hands of the Brave this Australian Ice Hockey League season and leaving them seven competition points adrift with four regular rounds to play.
"The lesson has to come internally in there [pointing to the dressing room]. It's for them to decide what type of team and players they want to be," Noble told club media.
"They were the better team tonight and credit to Canberra, we weren't close and we have to do some soul searching.
"Nothing really matters systematically or in regard to our approach and structure. The guys need to want to play and buy-in and they need to decide that for themselves."
Newcastle's Wehebe Darge, who recently notched up 250 AIHL appearances, scored against his former side to make it 3-1 at the end of the first period.
Zane Jones netted for the Northstars in the second term to peg back the margin to 4-2.
It was 5-2 for most of the third period before Canberra's Andy Camezino put the result to bed.
Newcastle host Brisbane Lightning at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
