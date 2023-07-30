MAITLAND Saints will play finals football in the Black Diamond Cup for the first time after defeating Warners Bay Bulldogs in a tight tussle at Feighan Oval on Saturday.
Placed fifth prior to the match with Warners Bay sixth, Maitland ended their opponent's hopes of sneaking into the top five and secured their own place in the play-offs with a 12-point win.
"2017 we won the Plate premiership and we're only 12 years old as a club as it stands now," Maitland coach Dustin Spriggs said.
"To get into Cup, and play four or five seasons of Cup, and get into the finals is an awesome achievement.
"It's really exciting times for our club."
Maitland 8.5 (53) trailed 13-12 at the first break but kicked four goals to two across the second and third quarters to lead 40-29 heading into the last.
They extended their margin in the fourth and held out Warners Bay 6.5 (41) to claim their most important win this season.
"It was a tight one all day," Spriggs said.
"Warners Bay, a lot of respect for them, they're a really strong, physical, contested team.
"So we put it on our midfield; we knew if we could win the ball, get it forward and outrun on the outside it might be good enough to get the win on the day, and it went exactly to plan.
"Rywin Nock led the way in the midfield.
"We had a few late outs. Zack Stewart, who is one of our premier midfielders didn't come up from a back injury last week, so it meant Rywin got his opportunity there with Riley Newstead and Pat McMahon, and he was sensational.
"He was a real inspiration. For a 17 year old, about to turn 18, to go in and win the hard footy like that, it really got us going forward and it was great to see."
In the only other men's match played this round, Terrigal-Avoca 17.7 (109) beat Cardiff 7.11 (53) at Hylton Moore Oval, ending the Hawks' 10-game winning streak that stretched back to round three.
Cadiff led 15-13 at the first break but were outscored 65 points to four across the second and third quarters.
The result means Newcastle City could be in the box seat to claim the minor premiership if they can defeat Cardiff in a top-of-the-table clash between the two sides on Saturday.
Nelson Bay forfeited to Killarney Vale.
In women's matches, Warners Bay 4.2 (26) beat Lake Macquarie 1.1 (7) at Feighan Oval.
Killarney Vale 4.11 (35) were too good for Singleton 2.2 (14) at home.
Cardiff 4.3 (27) pipped Terrigal-Avoca 3.3 (21) at Hylton Moore Oval.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
