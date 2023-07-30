Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Maitland Saints hold off Warners Bay Bulldogs to secure men's Black Diamond Cup finals spot for the first time

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 30 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MAITLAND Saints will play finals football in the Black Diamond Cup for the first time after defeating Warners Bay Bulldogs in a tight tussle at Feighan Oval on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.