Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin expected to back up for medal race

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 30 2023 - 1:30pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture Getty Images
Hunter swimmer Abbey Harkin. Picture Getty Images

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has helped Australia qualify fourth fastest for a women's relay final at the World Championships in Japan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.