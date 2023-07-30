HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has helped Australia qualify fourth fastest for a women's relay final at the World Championships in Japan.
Harkin (breaststroke) joined Madison Wilson (backstroke), Brianna Throssell (butterfly) and Meg Harris (freestyle) in Sunday's 4x100 metre medley heat.
They produced a time of three minutes, 57.74 seconds (3:57.74) and finished second in their race narrowly behind Sweden (3:57.49).
Canada (3:55.93) and USA (3:56.31) took top billing after going one-two in the last heat.
Netherlands, China, France and China complete Sunday night's field with Great Britain missing out in ninth.
Harkin, who dropped one position in her leg from first to second, had a split of 1:07.66.
As the country's sole breaststroker in Fukuoka, Harkin is expected to back up for the decider alongside fresh stars Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan.
Australia, already with 13 gold medals, are poised to record a best-ever World Championships.
Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, swam in all three breaststroke distances earlier in the meet.
This featured a seventh-place finish in her maiden World Championships final (200m), a personal best time of 1:06.86 for the 100m and heats of the 50m on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
