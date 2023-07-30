FORMER Knights playmaker Kirra Dibb has helped deliver North Queensland their first NRLW win and Newcastle their first loss this season, producing a captain's knock in the Cowboys' 31-20 triumph in Sydney on Sunday.
Dibb, who was five-eighth in Newcastle's premiership campaign last year but joined the Cowboys in the off-season, was immense for her new side at Belmore Sports Ground.
After the Cowboys trailed 20-12 midway through the second half, she set up a try that helped level the scores at 20-all before kicking a field goal five minutes before full-time to put her side in front.
The Central Coast product then kicked a pinpoint grubber for winger Vitalina Naikore to bag her second try a minute before the final siren.
The Cowboys led 12-10 at half-time, but the Knights scored twice in the space of three minutes early in the second stanza to take what looked like a decent 20-12 lead.
But it wasn't to be with the spirited Cowboys making a late comeback to stun the reigning premiers.
It had been a bit of a scrappy affair in the first half with Newcastle completing at just 62 per cent and making six errors.
The Cowboys also conceded six penalties.
Former Young Matildas captain Sheridan Gallagher grabbed the opening try and the first of her NRLW career just a minute into the game.
The Knights winger scored in the right corner following a barnstorming run up-field by forward Caitlan Johnston.
Seven minutes later, centre Shanice Parker latched onto a ball the Cowboys let bounce from Jesse Southwell's kick to score behind the goal posts. It was also Parker's first NRLW try despite having made 13 appearances.
The Cowboys hit back midway through the first half on the back of some second-phase play when centre Jasmine Peters crossed on the right edge to make it 10-4.
Winger Jetaya Faifua scored their second in the 21st minute and the Cowboys levelled at 10-all after Dibb nailed the sideline conversion.
She kicked a penalty goal a minute before half-time to put the Cowboys in front.
Gallagher got her second in the 47th minute, barging over the try-line in similar fashion to her first.
Three minutes later, prop Rima Butler crashed through to score Newcastle's fourth try and her first for the club.
Winger Vitalina Naikore, a late inclusion for the Cowboys, gave her side some hope when she scored in the 56th minute, reducing the deficit to only four points.
Dibb then produced something from nothing when she took on the defensive line and offloaded to back-rower Bree Chester, who scored on the right flank.
Dibb missed the conversion to put her side in front, leaving the score 20-all.
The Knights then kicked out on the full from the kick-off to give the Cowboys a set from halfway and Dibb made them pay with her field goal.
Further tries from Sareka Mooka and Naikore in the final five minutes ensured the win.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
