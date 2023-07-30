Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ex-Knights playmaker Kirra Dibb orchestrates late comeback to help North Queensland Cowboys claim inaugural NRLW win

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated July 30 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kirra Dibb helped North Queensland to their first NRLW victory on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images
Kirra Dibb helped North Queensland to their first NRLW victory on Sunday. Picture by Getty Images

FORMER Knights playmaker Kirra Dibb has helped deliver North Queensland their first NRLW win and Newcastle their first loss this season, producing a captain's knock in the Cowboys' 31-20 triumph in Sydney on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.