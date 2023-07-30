AT their peak, coach Marty McLean believes the Newcastle Falcons were the best team in the NBL1 East women's competition, hands down.
That is why Saturday's 85-76 loss to the Sydney Comets at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night in the first round of the play-offs hurt so much.
Early foul trouble for stars Nicole Munger and Abi Curtain combined with a red-hot Shyla Heal resulted in the second-placed Falcons bombing out.
It was also a disappointing night for the Falcons men, who were out-gunned 103-71 by minor premiers, the Centre of Excellence, in Canberra.
Australian Opals star Heal was unstoppable for the Comets, dropping 43 points to go with four assists and two steals.
The Falcons had led 27-21 at quarter-time and extended the gap to 39-27 midway through the second.
However, Munger and Curtin picked up their fourth fouls early in the third quarter and sat most of the period on the bench.
"When we were able to stick in our normal rotations, we are pretty good," McLean said. "Our defence was co-ordinated, we were performing well and doing a good job. We got into big foul trouble very early.
"Then all of a sudden Shyla got momentum. It wasn't just her shooting from beyond the arc. She was getting to the hole and throwing up Hail Marys and they were going in.
"If you look at the stats overall, we had 20 more shots than them. We out-rebounded them by 16. We just struggled to convert."
The Falcons had beaten the Comets in both previous encounters on the way to a 19-3 win-loss record to finish second.
However, under the new finals format, every play-off game is elimination. One bad night and you are out.
"When all teams played to their ability, I think we were the best team," McLean said. "That is the disappointing thing and why the result hurts so much."
Despite the foul trouble, Munger finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds. Fellow import Mykea Gray had 24 points but Curtin, who was limited to 18 minutes, has just four points and two rebounds.
"We thought we might get a call or two at home," McLean said. "We didn't get anything."
In the men's play-off, the Falcons couldn't match the size and athleticism of the CoE, who boast the best young talent in Australia and were runaway minor premiers.
The home side led 24-18 at quarter-time and took control in the second period to open a 53-31 advantage.
Import Anthony Gains top scored for the Falcons with 14 points, while Myles Cherry had 12 points to go with eight rebounds.
