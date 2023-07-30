BROADMEADOW Magic have received a timely confidence boost ahead of their Australia Cup showdown with 2022 finalists Sydney United at Magic Park on Friday night.
Magic accounted for Edgeworth 2-0 in the NSW State Cup final at Weston Park on Saturday night.
Played for the first time since 2014, the State Cup featured the region's two Australia Cup round-of-32 qualifiers.
Magic were the victors in 2014, beating South Cardiff on penalties.
Against Edgeworth, goals by Jayden Stewardson (56th minute) and Riley Smith (59th) ensured Magic etched their name on the trophy again.
"Any time you win a trophy is fantastic," Magic coach John Bennis said. "The timing of the game wasn't ideal but it was great to get a result. I'm proud of the boys.
"We pressed early and had a few chances. Their keeper, Benny Conway, made some really good saves including a Riley Smith penalty.
"We looked at few things before the games that we wanted to do and stuck to that. I was very happy.
"For a young group it does give us confidence. Winning your first trophy creates a mentality that we can do it. It will definitely help the mindset."
Bennis has turned attention to the Australia Cup. He watched a livestream of Sydney United's clash with Wollongong Wolves on Sunday afternoon.
"Sydney United made the final last year and were pretty impressive," Bennis said. "We are expecting a lot of their fans to travel up the highway. It will be super tough.
"We tried to manage some players at the back end of the game on Saturday. Jeremy Wilson copped a couple of tough challenges. Our physio had a look at his ankle and a couple of others today.
"Keanu Moore missed the game with a hamstring issue and we will see how he looks for Friday."
Meanwhile, a goal to Matt Berrigan in the 51st minute was enough to secure Cooks Hill a 1-0 win over Adamstown Rosebud in a NNSW NPL catch-up game at Adamstown Oval on Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
