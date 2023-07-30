Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

NNSW State Cup: Broadmeadow Magic take State Cup final in timely boost ahead of Sydney United showdown

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
July 30 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow Magic celebrate their win over Edgeworth in the State Cup final on Saturday night. Picture NNSW Football Facebook
Broadmeadow Magic celebrate their win over Edgeworth in the State Cup final on Saturday night. Picture NNSW Football Facebook

BROADMEADOW Magic have received a timely confidence boost ahead of their Australia Cup showdown with 2022 finalists Sydney United at Magic Park on Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.