A BUS driver and two passengers have been involved in a dramatic crash that resulted in a power pole being severed.
About 12.20pm Sunday emergency services were called to York Street, East Gosford, following reports of a crash.
On arrival, Brisbane Water police found a bus had left the roadway and crashed into a power pole. The pole had split in two and the top half had fallen to the ground.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, and two passengers were on board at the time of the incident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed all three people at the scene. One passenger, a 24-year-old, man was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment but was reportedly in a stable condition. No further injuries were reported.
The incident closed all westbound lanes to traffic for several hours. The bus was understood to be on scheduled route 96 when it crashed.
Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
