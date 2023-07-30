MAITLAND find themselves in rare air for Newcastle Rugby League.
Three straight minor premierships has been achieved just over half-a-dozen times previously in the competition's history.
Wests on multiple occasions but most recently between 2013 and 2015. Others include Souths (1987-1989) and Maitland (1956-1958).
Only another former Maitland outfit (4, 1969-1972) and Wests (5, 1992-1996) have longer runs on top of the ladder at the end of the regular season.
A sense of achievement wasn't lost on Maitland coach Matt Lantry as the Pickers moved into an unassailable position in 2023 after accounting for Souths 24-10 in Saturday's one-versus-two battle at Townson Oval.
"I made sure when I spoke to the boys after the game they understood what they've achieved over the last few years," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"Minor premiers 21, 22 and 23 so we're not just talking about the most consistent team for the last 12 months, we're talking about the most consistent team over a three or four year period.
"It's huge in a sense of achievement and I admire our club for the level we've got ourselves too, not just on the park but off the park as well. We've got a really special group."
Maitland went ahead courtesy of back-to-back tries to Alex Langbridge and James Bradley, leading 12-0 at half-time.
Souths struck back via Marshall Sing and Harry van Dartel, trailing by two with 20 minutes to play.
Pickers pair Chad O'Donnell and Matt Soper-Lawler iced the result late.
Souths captain Ryan Glanville says the Sleapy's Day atmosphere, including an estimated crowd of 3000, was "unbelievable" and the Lions can "still take some confidence" out of their performance despite a 14-point loss.
"Maitland have been the benchmark for a while now and I think we can confidently say that we were with them for most of the game," Glanville said.
"We've just got to take our opportunities when they present themselves because a side like that don't give you too many."
With the regular rounds all-but complete, Glanville says keeping hold of second spot and securing a home semi-final are high priority.
"A physical game like that preps you up for finals," he said.
Positions inside the top five remain up for grabs this weekend after contrasting results for Souths (26), Cessnock (25), The Entrance (24) and Wyong (24).
Cessnock jumped to third after overcoming a 12-man Bulldogs, who had Ben Edwards sent off early for striking, 40-12 at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
Jacob Kernick nabbed a double as The Entrance rose to fourth, beating Lakes 28-20 at Cahill Oval on Sunday.
Wyong slipped two rungs of the ladder to fifth based on for-and-against, thrashed 40-0 by visiting Wests at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Round 18 fixtures see Souths host Northern Hawks, Cessnock away to Central and The Entrance at home to Maitland while Wyong have the bye.
Macquarie racked up 50 unanswered points after the Hawks crossed first, running out 50-6 winners at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday.
LADDER: Maitland 32; Souths 26; Cessnock 25; The Entrance, Wyong 24; Wests 19; Macquarie, Central 16; Lakes 14; Northern Hawks 8; Kurri Kurri 4.
