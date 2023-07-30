NORTHS coach Dave Willott has praised the consistency of his squad in 2023 after securing the men's minor premiership with four rounds still remaining in the regular season.
Top spot was confirmed before play on Sunday when Maitland (16 points) upstaged second-ranked Gosford (20) 1-0 on the Central Coast, but Norths (31) celebrated later with an 8-1 victory over Tigers (1) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre.
The battle for Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League's final play-off position also took another turn with Wests (15) equalising 2-all with Souths (13) from a short corner inside the last three minutes.
Norths, still without loss from 16 appearances, can no longer be caught on the ladder regardless of results.
"It's not often you get the minor premiership this early out, so it's pretty good," Willott said.
"Been a long time since someone has been that far in front, the boys deserve it but it doesn't mean you win the big one [grand final]."
Norths conceded first before Tigers lost goalkeeper Jesse Broad to a dislocated shoulder. Blues trio Rory Walker (4), Josh Bruton (2) and Edward Hunt (2) made the most of the change between the posts.
Maitland's Izach Dennis found the back of the net in the second quarter to exact revenge on Gosford from a recent midweek defeat.
Souths have injury concerns for Nathan Czinner (ankle) and Ben Chew (hamstring), conceding a penalty stroke in the first quarter before getting ahead 2-1.
"We were down to no subs in the second half, but it was disappointing to let that last goal in," Souths coach Glenn Bisson said.
In the women's draw, Regals have catch-up matches scheduled with Oxfords on Monday and Tigers on Tuesday.
LADDER: Norths 31; Gosford 20; Maitland 16; Wests 15; Souths 13; Tigers 1.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
