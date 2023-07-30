Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League consistency for Norths in 2023

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 30 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORTHS coach Dave Willott has praised the consistency of his squad in 2023 after securing the men's minor premiership with four rounds still remaining in the regular season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.