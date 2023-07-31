A MAN has died in a single-vehicle crash which closed the M1 Pacific Motorway for several hours on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the motorway, about one kilometre north of the Cameron Park exit, at about 6am. Police, paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue were sent to the scene where they found a Subaru station wagon had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 47-year-old man, died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and forensically examined, shutting down all northbound lanes for almost six hours.
Northbound traffic was diverted off the motorway onto Newcastle Link Road or the Hunter Expressway and motorists were advised to avoid the area. The roadway reopened just before midday.
A police investigation is now under way into the circumstances leading up to the early-morning crash.
As inquiries continue, police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.
