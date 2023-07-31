The biggest sporting news out of the weekend was confirmation Matildas captain and global superstar Sam Kerr was "available" for Australia's must-win World Cup clash with Canada in Melbourne on Monday night.
On a local front, it was a mixed weekend for the Newcastle Knights' teams.
Coach Adam O'Brien, however, "parked" any thoughts of how Newcastle might make the finals, saying his side were solely focused on securing another win against the Dolphins in Perth next.
Cowboys five-eighth Kirra Dibb produced a dominant performance against her former club, who hope to have captain and representative lock Hannah Southwell back in action for round three.
Maitland toppled Souths 24-10 in front of a huge crowd for Sleapy's Day at Townson Oval on Saturday, wrapping up their third straight Newcastle Rugby League minor premiership in the process.
The Pickers held a 12-0 advantage at half-time in the top-of-the-table clash but the Lions hit back to close the gap to two points before Maitland iced the result late.
Positions inside the top five remain up for grabs this weekend after contrasting results for Souths (26), Cessnock (25), The Entrance (24) and Wyong (24). Maitland have an unassailable lead with 32 points.
The Hunter Wildfires secured a place in the Shute Shield finals for the first time in club history with a 31-26 win over Gordon at Concord Oval on Saturday.
The bonus-point win propelled the Wildfires to fourth on 55 points, six clear of seventh-placed Sydney University (49 points) with one round remaining.
Hunter, however, will be without key man Donny Freeman as they push for a premiership after he flew to Perth on Sunday to start a 10-week contract with Western Force.
The Wildfires women are also on the cusp of finals after a resounding win against West Harbour. They hold third place with one round remaining in Jack Scott Cup, but face a big game against fourth-placed Easts on Saturday.
Broadmeadow gained a timely confidence boost ahead of their Australia Cup showdown with Sydney United when they accounted for Edgeworth 2-0 in the NNSW State Cup final at Weston Park on Saturday night.
Magic, who host Sydney United on Friday night, also won the State Cup when it was last held in 2014.
Meanwhile, an NPLW NNSW premiership seems fait accompli for Broadmeadow women after they beat second-placed Maitland 3-2 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday to take a five-point lead with two rounds remaining.
Fourth-placed Charlestown Azzurri confirmed their place in the finals when they came from behind to draw 3-3 with Adamstown.
Norths coach Dave Willott praised the consistency of his squad in 2023 after securing the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League men's minor premiership with four rounds still remaining in the regular season.
Maitland Saints are headed for their first appearance in the Black Diamond Cup AFL finals series after beating Warners Bay.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
