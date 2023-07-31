THE Women's World Cup routinely brings upon discussions around equal payment of female athletes, and rightly so. This year is no different.
Gianni Infantino callously shut down any suggestions of bringing prize money in line with that of the Men's World Cup, with a dramatic difference persisting between the two.
The common rebuttal given is that sports are a business, and women's football brings in less revenue than men's football.
That misses one key point; football is quite literally not a business at all.
Indeed, FIFA is registered in Switzerland as non-profit, suggesting that there are supposedly altruistic motives to their decisions.
When FIFA released their Vision 2020-23 Plan, one of their stated goals was to accelerate the growth of women's football.
There would surely be no better way to achieve this than providing financial stability to female footballers.
FIFA themselves reported this year that the average salary of a female professional footballer is just $14,000 and yet, somehow, this is seen as adequate for their supposed goal of accelerating growth.
If FIFA are keen to use the excuse of football being a business, then perhaps the Swiss tax administration needs to be reminded of FIFA's mission stated in their Vision Plan: "to truly globalise, popularise and democratise football for the benefit of the entire world".
In my opinion they've decided that's only a worthwhile pursuit if it's profitable.
PETER Devey ("Robodebt a matter of definition", Letters, 27/7), says the Coalition government merely "enhanced" robodebt. What an interesting choice of word.
Mr Devey can believe what he likes about who is responsible for this illegal and disgraceful scheme. The facts don't support him.
Instead of soft soaping Coalition culpability, Mr Devey should simply condemn the scheme and those found by the royal commission to be responsible for it. But, then again, perhaps he really thinks there was nothing much wrong with it in the first place.
WELL said Steve Barnett, ah, sorry, I mean, Stevo Barney ("Nicknames come with time", Letters, 26/7). Talk about inconsequential.
I don't doubt Peter Sullivan ("Bingo in suburb name game", Letters, 24/7), has been called "Pete" before, and I have no idea why anyone objects to endearing nicknames.
I was given the nickname "Adz" over 20 years ago (yes I know, it comes as a big shock to most people that "Adz" is in fact not the name that appears on my birth certificate), and it stuck so much that I've used it ever since, and even adopted it as my pen name. I've found that this usage of mine has inexplicably gained complaints, but I believe that one should be able to use their nickname anyway they choose.
I also believe that if one lives in a place prone to a nickname, they should be free to use that nickname at their leisure. If anyone objects to the place they live in having a nickname, perhaps they might be better off moving if it really bothers them that much. Because no amount of complaining is ever going to stop people using these nicknames. It's not like they're breaking any laws. Seriously, why is this silly debate still continuing?
WHAT a beautiful front page story on Friday ("Hunter coal mine's next adventure", Herald 28/7). What a great idea to get rid of a mine and everything that is associated with it, that means no more huge royalties and taxes and heaps of unemployed workers. Sounds good until the rubber hits the road.
There won't be much income from an adventure park, and I cannot see it employing some 2000 people. It reminds me of the movie The Castle; they must be dreaming.
I LOVE your style, Mick Porter ("Beautiful Kelly, Mick has got a big question", Letters, 29/7), I hope Kelly said yes. I look forward to receiving my invite, but after another barnstorming victory by our Knights on Saturday against Canberra I'm daring to dream that my weekends in September will be spent cheering on our boys.
WE don't know why whales beach themselves, and we probably never will. It is a natural phenomenon over which we have no control. Rather than prolonging their suffering by fruitlessly trying to permanently return them to deep water, we should stop interfering. Leaving them alone to carry out their lemming-like intention and cleaning up afterwards is all we can and should do.
FAMED Australian television writer, Geoffrey Atherden may have deprived us of a third season of the local government classic from the aughts Grass Roots, but I reckon he is doing a bang up job writing this season of City of Newcastle council.
A FEW days ago, somebody I have known for over 20 years was conveyed to Belmont Hospital; her illness was terminal. The family and friends would like to thank the nurses and staff for the compassion and empathy they showed at a most difficult time. Thank you, you were magnificent.
I READ Helen Douglas ("Terriers on the train: why do we discriminate?", Letters, 27/7) argue dogs be allowed to ride on trains and other public transport with a great deal of interest. I tried to imagine myself carrying my luggage over the odd hound sitting calmly on the floor of the train. I like to travel in the quiet carriage and I'm not sure that it would be quite the same with some Pomeranians and Jack Russell terriers discussing the weather or whatever else they bark about during the trip. Not in my time, I hope.
IN reply to Helen Douglas ("Terriers on the train:why do we discriminate?" Letters, 27/7). Instead of a dog free carriage as Helen suggests, I would rather have a dog and owners only carriage. Wouldn't that be fun?
WHEN I was a lad, public servants were low paid individuals serving the public and serving them well (development approvals in six weeks). Now we've certainly lost our way. Some are apparently earning over half a million each! You can forget about any service; it's a waste of time and space.
