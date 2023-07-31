HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has described her maiden World Championships medal as an "honour" and a "dream come true".
In what was the last event of the meet, Harkin lined up alongside Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan in the women's 4x100 metre medley relay.
The Aussies were beaten by USA in the final but came home strongly to finish second ahead of Canada and clinch silver in Fukuoka on Sunday night.
"It's an honour. I've never actually medalled before so it feels amazing," Harkin told host broadcaster Channel Nine straight after the race.
"I'm so lucky to be alongside these incredibly talented girls. It's definitely a blessing."
Brisbane-based Harkin, who grew up in Maitland and trained at Warners Bay centre Coughlan's, posted a photo of the Aussie quartet on social media on Monday morning.
"What a dream come true," the 25-year-old said.
"To be standing alongside these girls is something I never thought I'd ever get the opportunity to do.
"Moments like these will last forever."
Australia stopped the clock at three minutes, 53.37 seconds (3:53.57), either side of the US (3:52.08) and Canada (3:54.12).
Harkin swam the breaststroke leg, hitting the water in second spot after McKeown's opening backstroke section.
A split time of 1:07.07 saw Harkin drop back slightly and have Australia sitting third at the halfway mark.
McKeon slipped to fourth during the butterfly leg before freestyler O'Callaghan rallied to reach the podium.
Australia ended up with 25 medals in total - 13 gold, seven silver and five bronze.
Earlier on Sunday, Harkin swam heats of the 4x100m medley relay to help qualify fourth fastest for the decider.
Harkin's second World Championships featured all three breaststroke distances (50m, 100m, 200m) with a best individual result of seventh (200m).
She has also represented Australia at the Olympics (2021) and Commonwealth Games (2022).
