Train-loving hotelier and developer Jerry Schwarz has set his sights on another children's amusement ride after lodging plans for a carousel on the Newcastle waterfront.
Schwartz Family Co Pty Ltd has submitted a development application for a $25,000 carousel in the grounds of his Rydges Hotel in Wharf Road.
The carousel would sit next to the hotel's pool overlooking the harbour promenade and operate between 9am and 6pm.
"As the existing site is being utilised as a family-friendly hotel, this provides an opportunity to expand the amenities that appeal to families and children," the development application says.
"The recent introduction of several high-end hotels in Newcastle has left a vacancy in accommodation that can offer the family-friendly experiences and amenities as well as the deluxe guest experience that Rydges aims to offer."
The application says the carousel will "spin and exhibit flashing lights" and have a sound system with a "controllable decibel rating".
Mr Schwartz recently took delivery of a Dutch-made electric train to ferry customers around his Rydges resort in the Hunter Valley vineyards.
He also owns Newcastle's historic post office building and plans to open a brew-pub on the ground floor of the Crossing apartment building in Merewether Street near the Newcastle Rydges.
IN THE NEWS
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
