SOUTHS product, Newcastle representative and former NSW under-21 representative Teyjah Abell hopes to make the most of an opportunity to play overseas.
Abell, 22, flew out over the weekend to join KHC Leuven in Belgium's top Ion Hockey League for 2023-2024.
"I haven't ever really had that high-performance training environment. I wasn't part of NSWIS [NSW Institute of Sport] and those years were all ruined a bit by COVID. So for me It's a new experience and I'm excited," she said.
Abell will travel with partner and NSW Pride member Tom Brown, who links with the same European club.
"It all happened super fast," she said.
"Essentially the club over in Belgium is coached by an Aussie guy Blake Burrows and he is good mates with [NSW men's coach] Brent Livermore.
"When he asked if he had any names Brent Livermore mentioned my boyfriend and I. We got a call from Belgium that night."
Abell, the middle of five siblings and originally from Rankin Park, has been living in Sydney in recent years studying a law-psychology degree at Macquarie University.
She has continued playing with Pennant Hills-based club Northern Districts, enjoyed a couple of cameos for Souths in 2023 and donned the Newcastle uniform at the NSW State Championships in June.
"I travelled back to play for Souths a couple of times this season in the last month or so, trying to get as much game time as possible," she said.
Abell played her last under-21 Australian Championships in Perth last year.
Competition in Belgium gets underway in September.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
