Emily van Egmond has played enough football to know what is at stake when the Matildas take the field in Melbourne on Monday night.
The Newcastle 30-year-old and long-serving Matildas midfielder is playing at her fourth Women's World Cup and has been in plenty of high-stakes games before.
This one is a must-win clash with Olympic champions Canada at Melbourne's AAMI Park and no one needs to remind the players what is on the line.
But van Egmond, with 130 appearances and 31 goals for her country, is embracing the pressure and described it as "a privilege" when she spoke to media on Sunday night.
"It's a massive game for us," the San Diego Wave player, who overcame a back injury to be at the World Cup, said.
"We all know exactly what's at stake. But, at the end of the day, we as players don't want to put too much pressure on ourselves ... it's just another game of football and, I think the uniqueness and the character of this team, that's exactly how they'll be thinking about it.
"So come tomorrow, when the game starts, you'll see a lot of passion. You'll see a lot of heart. You'll see the want to win."
The scenario is this: After beating Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Sydney on July 20 then sustaining a devastating 3-2 loss to Nigeria in Brisbane last Thursday, the Matildas have three points heading into their final group game.
Canada and Nigeria, who play Ireland in Brisbane on Monday night, both have four points. The top two sides from each group progress to the round of 16.
The Matildas have not failed to qualify for the knock-out stages since 2003 but have added pressure on them to succeed as tournament co-hosts.
A draw would be enough for Canada to advance, and a draw may get the Matildas through but they would have to rely on Nigeria losing to Ireland (on zero points after two losses) and progression would then be determined by goal difference.
A win, however, will get them there and van Egmond remained confident of Australia producing one.
"One thing this team is definitely not shy of is shying away from moments like tomorrow," she said.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson, also speaking to media on Sunday night, conceded not getting out of the group stage would be "a failure" but expected his players to "embrace every moment" as they focus solely on the 90 minutes in front of them.
How much of that 90 minutes captain and superstar Sam Kerr will play is unknown.
The 29-year-old Chelsea striker has missed Australia's first two games of the World Cup with a calf complaint.
Gustavsson said Kerr would undergo testing on Monday and her role against Canada would hinge on advice from medical staff.
Emily van Egmond is one of two Newcastle players in the Matildas' 23-player World Cup squad.
Adamstown Rosebud junior turned Everton defensive midfielder Clare Wheeler is at her first World Cup but has yet to play with Gustavsson so far using his substitutes sparingly.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
