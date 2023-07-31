NEWCASTLE Falcons management are in talks with imports Nicole Munger, Mykea Gray and Anthony Gaines about returning next season and are also looking at bringing home-grown stars back for the 2024 NBL1 East program.
The Falcons men's and women's teams were knocked out in the opening round of the play-offs on Saturday.
The men were out-gunned 103-71 by runaway minor premiers, the Centre of Excellence, in Canberra.
The women went down to a Shyla Heal-inspired Sydney Comets 85-76 at home.
Newcastle Basketball general manager Matthew Neason, along with men's coach Peter Astley and women's mentor Marty McLean will conduct a review of the program in the next fortnight.
However, Neason said "conversations" with players had begun.
In her second season with the Falcons, Munger averaged 19 points, 13.4 rebounds and four assists a game. Gray also stuffed the stats sheet with 16 points, three assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
Gaines was equally productive dropping 14.5 points to go with six rebounds and three assists a game.
The trio will fly home to the US in the next week. Munger will return for the start of pre-season with the WNBL club the Canberra Capitals.
"It was disappointing for it to come to such an abrupt finish but we feel really good about the NBL1 program," Neason said.
"The great news is that the players have all loved being here in Newcastle. We do see an opportunity to build some long-standing relationships and contracts with players.
"We probably won't start locking those in until November-December. The conversations have started. The review with coaches will take place in the new couple of weeks.
"We want NBL1 to be the best show in town. We want it to be where people go for entertainment and excitement. We think we can build on that in 2024."
Newcastle products Kouat Noi and Lara McSpadden have been starring in the NBL1 North competition.
Noi averages 30 points and 11 rebounds a game for Rip City, while McSpadden has 18 points and 11.6 rebounds a game for Rockhampton.
Both will return to Sydney for NBL campaigns with the Kings and Flames.
Saffron Shiels, who played for the CoE this season, has signed her first WNBL contract with the Townsville Flames.
"We want to recruit a team that will contend for state and then national championships," Neason said.
"We are blessed that we have some Newcastle-born players who are showcasing their talents on the national stage. It would be great for us to have them part of our program moving forward."
The Falcons women finished second on the ladder with a 19-3 win-loss record.
However, under the finals format, teams were not rewarded for consistency, with each game sudden death.
The men were among four teams to finish at 14-8 and were relegated to eighth on the head-to-head record. Had the order been determined on percentages, the Falcons would have been fifth.
"It is the second year of the NBL1 East competition and I think there are ways in which the competition can improve," Neason said. "We along with the other associations participate in an end-of-year review. I suspect the finals structure will be something they look at.
"There were two teams which finished second on the ladder and were eliminated in the first round of finals. There are other ways in which a finals structure would give those teams a second chance and we would certainly advocate for the league to explore that."
Victoria operates under a different finals format. The top four compete in a qualifying series in which the week-one loser gets a second chance. Teams placed fifth to eighth play sudden death.
"Although it is a national competition, each league is run by the state body," Neason said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.