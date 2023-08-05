Barbie could have it all - be it all - and as this fantasy of the American dream built over time, other characters were added to Barbie's world. The most notable was Ken - Barbie's ultimate "accessory" - who was first introduced in 1961. And just like Barbie was named after Handler's daughter, Ken was named after her son. Barbie's sister Skipper would follow in 1963, and then her best friend Midge in 1964. And in response to the Fair Housing Act of 1968 - which prohibited race discrimination in house sales and rentals - the first Black doll, Christie, was introduced to the Barbie World.