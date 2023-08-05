Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Not to be toyed with: how Barbie became a cultural phenomenon, way before Margot Robbie stepped into her high heels for the Greta Gerwig film

By Amy Martin
August 5 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Since she was released in 1959, Barbie has been a must-have for girls across the world. Picture Mattel Inc.
Since she was released in 1959, Barbie has been a must-have for girls across the world. Picture Mattel Inc.

When Barbie, with her permanently arched feet, first stepped out into the world, critics predicted she would be a flop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.