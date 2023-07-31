SIR Paul McCartney is famously a pretty hard act to follow. One half of a songwriting duo widely credited as one of the greatest to do it, he is a genuine living legend with proven staying power.
Later this year, he will step onto a stage in Broadmeadow and deliver a concert that will echo through rock folklore in this region for many years to come.
While the likes of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles may command huge audiences and fill larger venues today, the influence of McCartney's work resonates decades later. How often does a Beatle come to town?
It is hard to read such an enormous coup for Newcastle as anything but an emphatic vindication for the idea of concerts at McDonald Jones Stadium. The venue had already brought Elton John and Pink to Turton Road. While Pokolbin's venues have attracted some major names including Bruce Springsteen, Fleetwood Mac and The Rolling Stones, it is novel for such acts to perform so close to Newcastle itself.
The lone note out of place in this song is the question of how many other major acts have been eager ... but struggled to find a venue.
While some neighbours may have misgivings about the details around stadium concerts, it is early days and authorities should eventually find a path towards stamping out such woes.
The lone note out of place in this song is the question of how many other major acts have been eager to add the Hunter to their itineraries but struggled to find a venue.
The state of Newcastle Entertainment Centre has drawn attention from acts as diverse as Queens of the Stone Age and Michael Buble.
Would a literal gig economy have flowered in the region had that venue done more to draw in big names?
We may never know, but what is clear is that the entertainment centre is no longer competing for top-tier performers.
All venues reach the end of their life - just look at Sydney's Moore Park stadium rebuild - but there is tremendous value in having a stage on offer.
Vineyard venues offer a contrast to stadium seating; their appeal is locked in.
But a diversity of venues means the region can potentially host major concerts at the same time, something that has not always been possible.
The potential to fill hotels in both Newcastle and wine country at the same time when multiple touring acts are scheduled would be a welcome boost for hospitality traders and others.
Seeing Hey Jude and other classics performed live will be a thrill in and of itself.
What is also thrilling is the proof that major international touring artists are looking to Newcastle, and that promoters are considering the Hunter as a stop on major schedules.
Given not every state capital gets every touring act, that is no mean feat.
For now, those who no doubt worked hard behind the scenes to put Newcastle forward for this tour should take a bow.
If the stage is good enough for Sir Paul McCartney, it will also be easier to convince future prospective headliners a visit is worthwhile.
The entertainment centre, however, seems ever closer to a curtain call as a major venue for live music in the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.