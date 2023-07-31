FORMER NRL player Paul Stringer is poised to coach Newcastle Rugby League club The Entrance in 2024.
The Tigers are yet to confirm the appointment, however, current mentor Jamy Forbes has been informed he won't have the job next season.
Stringer was signed as the club's defensive coach this year and the Newcastle Herald understands he will eventually take over.
The Entrance president Greg Walsh answered "correct" on Monday when asked if Forbes would no longer continue in the role beyond 2023.
Forbes, a long-time associate of The Entrance, expressed his "anger", "confusion" and "disappointment" in the decision.
Newcastle RL finals are less than a fortnight away with the Tigers play-off bound for the first time since joining the competition in 2021.
"It was handled very poorly and to do it at this time of the year," Forbes, who was told prior to the weekend, said.
The Entrance beat Lakes 28-20 at Cahill Oval on Sunday, now sitting alongside fellow Central Coast outfit Wyong on 24 points but ranked higher in fourth based on for-and-against records.
Tigers are due to host minor premiers Maitland in the last round this weekend.
Forbes, who returned to the club in 2022, recently applied for the advertised coaching position and underwent an interview during July.
The former Country Rugby League best and fairest previously helped The Entrance clinch Sydney's Ron Massey Cup three times - mentor (2014), captain-coach (2007) and skipper (2003).
Stringer played a combined 143 NRL games for North Sydney, Northern Eagles, South Sydney and Parramatta between 1997 and 2006.
He was part of Wyong's loss to Lakes in the Newcastle RL grand final of 2007.
