Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

The Entrance drop coaching change on eve of Newcastle RL finals

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Stinger ahead of the 2007 grand final. Picture by Stefan Moore
Paul Stinger ahead of the 2007 grand final. Picture by Stefan Moore

FORMER NRL player Paul Stringer is poised to coach Newcastle Rugby League club The Entrance in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.