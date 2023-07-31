Knights CEO backs coach Adam O'Brien, dismisses Holbrook rumour

KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner has dismissed as "nonsense" reports that the club has approached former Gold Coast Titans head coach Justin Holbrook, saying there is no reason why Adam O'Brien won't fulfill the final season of his contract.
Reports surfaced in two Sydney media outlets on Sunday night that Newcastle officials held a meeting last week with Holbrook, who was sacked by the Titans in June after an underwhelming three-and-a-half season stint.
The reports also indicated the Knights had knocked back a request from O'Brien's manager to extend his deal, which runs until the end of next season.
Gardner told the Newcastle Herald there had been "zero" contact with Holbrook or any other coach and the club had no intention of terminating O'Brien's tenure.
He said the Knights would wait until the end of the season to review O'Brien, at which point they will decide whether to offer him an extension and, if so, for how long.
"Why would we be interested in Justin Holbrook to replace Adam, when his [Holbrook's] results this season were clearly worse?" Gardner said.
"He was sacked.
"It's just nonsense. I can assure you we have zero interest in Justin Holbrook, or Des Hasler, or Michael Maguire, or anyone else, for 2024.
"I've not met with any other coach.
"The only person that's got a hire-and-fire [authority] for coaches here is me, and I'd have to go to the board and have that whole discussion.
"So the reality of it is, and I've said this 100 times, Adam is contracted for 2024.
"It's that simple. There's nothing else there.
"I've said the same thing to Adam, and his agent. He's contracted for next season.
"I don't know what else I can say, because it really is that simple."
After a disappointing 2021 campaign, in which Newcastle finished 14th and won only six games, O'Brien has steered the Knights into finals contention.
With five rounds to play, they are one win out of the top eight and have won their past four games by a combined scoreline of 154-40.
In particular, Newcastle's home record this year - six wins from nine games - has pleased Gardner. Last year they had two wins and 10 losses in their own backyard.
"The No.1 key performance indicator we set this year for the team and the coach was to perform well at home," Gardner said.
"Because that's what we owed the fans, after last year.
"That was the most important thing for us.
"If we didn't win at home, we at least wanted them to put in an effort that made fans proud of the performance. At this stage, they've delivered."
Gardner indicated O'Brien's long-term future, beyond the end of 2024, would be assessed once Newcastle's current campaign has run its course.
"When you get into that last year of the contract, you need to have a conversation," Gardner said.
"Adam is contracted for 2024. At the end of this season, we'll do a review, and out of that review, we'll talk to Adam and the club will have to make some decisions."
Gardner attributed the reports about Holbrook, which followed closely after speculation linking the Knights to a host of coaches including Hasler, Maguire, John Morris and Josh Hannay, to "agents who are either trying to get a job for their coaches, or get them re-signed".
"What you're seeing here is agents' byplay, through the media," he said.
"And the agents for coaches who don't have jobs are always trying to destabilise the coaches who do have jobs."
Knights legend Andrew Johns, who works on O'Brien's coaching staff, was quoted in the Sydney Morning Herald as saying "he deserves another year".
"For a fair chunk of the year, to start with Kalyn Ponga was out. Since Kalyn's come back and playing fullback it's a different team ... he's the man to let the club move forward," Johns said.
"I think he should be coach, I think they should extend him, give him another year and get it done the next couple of weeks."
