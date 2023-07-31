Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights CEO backs coach Adam O'Brien, dismisses Holbrook rumour

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 31 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights coach Adam O'Brien and CEO Philip Gardner. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Knights coach Adam O'Brien and CEO Philip Gardner. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

KNIGHTS chief executive Philip Gardner has dismissed as "nonsense" reports that the club has approached former Gold Coast Titans head coach Justin Holbrook, saying there is no reason why Adam O'Brien won't fulfill the final season of his contract.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.