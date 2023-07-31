Newcastle Herald
Teenager flown from Upper Dartbook to Newcastle hospital after suffering eye injury

By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 31 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:00pm
The Westpac helicopter airlifted a teenager from a property to a Newcastle hospital after he suffered an eye injury. File picture
A TEENAGER has been flown to a Newcastle hospital after he reportedly suffered an eye injury while operating a nail gun.

