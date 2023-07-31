A TEENAGER has been flown to a Newcastle hospital after he reportedly suffered an eye injury while operating a nail gun.
Emergency services rushed to a property at Upper Dartbrook, north west of Scone in the Upper Hunter, about 9am on Monday after reports a teenage boy had been hurt.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also tasked to the scene.
A spokesperson for the service said the boy had suffered a serious eye injury while operating a nail gun.
Ambulance paramedics and the chopper's on-board critical care team helped treat the patient at the scene before stabilising him for transport.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
A Westpac helicopter spokesperson reported he was in a stable condition at the time.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.